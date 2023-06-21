Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.85

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 403495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 355,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,706,725 and sold 1,973,048 shares valued at $65,311,268. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after buying an additional 2,098,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after buying an additional 435,591 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after buying an additional 1,799,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after acquiring an additional 220,923 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.