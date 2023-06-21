RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.