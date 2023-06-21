RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,989 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 614,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 213,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 163,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.