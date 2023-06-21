RVW Wealth LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

