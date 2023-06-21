RVW Wealth LLC Sells 842 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

