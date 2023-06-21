RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,669,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.