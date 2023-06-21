Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) vs. Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Postal Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 3.05 $128.99 million $3.75 24.62 Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.53 $3.85 million $0.14 105.72

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $107.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.35%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.75% 338.09% 5.41% Postal Realty Trust 6.38% 1.30% 0.74%

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Postal Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. Our Hospitality segment is comprised of these convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, which are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment, in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.