Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lowered its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 2,639,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,658. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.