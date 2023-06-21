Safe Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Safe has a total market cap of $97.58 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00015618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00097917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00048042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030031 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003405 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 412.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.18983035 USD and is down -11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

