Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 0.05% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 269,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

