Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 18,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

