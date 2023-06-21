Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 467 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned approximately 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FMAR stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

