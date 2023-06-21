Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The company has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

