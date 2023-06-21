Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $350,556.32 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $350,556.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,277,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,645. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

