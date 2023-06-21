Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. 472,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

