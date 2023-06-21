Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $768.05

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Secret has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $768.05 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00098126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030037 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014359 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003410 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

About Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00350497 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,010.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”



