Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Serco Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

