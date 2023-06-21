SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 702 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 11,466,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,133,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,743,000 after buying an additional 2,468,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

EEM stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.