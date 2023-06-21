Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Drops By 5.4%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,108,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,450 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ BROGW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

