Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Decreases By 6.3%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 21,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. UBS Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

