Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Decreases By 6.3%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 21,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE:CWK opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.