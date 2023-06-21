Short Interest in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Declines By 6.6%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of HXL opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,847,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,738,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 206.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 525,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

