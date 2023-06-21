Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $71.68. 164,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 413,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after buying an additional 256,085 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after buying an additional 602,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

