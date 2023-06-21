SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 4.9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 98,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,049,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

SmartRent Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $680.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. Analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,918 shares of company stock worth $293,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

