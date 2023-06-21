Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 1,858 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD opened at $179.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

