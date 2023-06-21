Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $454.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $456.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

