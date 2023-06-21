Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Price Performance

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

