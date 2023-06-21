Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 389 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.