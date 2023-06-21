Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DTC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Solo Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.25 million, a PE ratio of -166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

