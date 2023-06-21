Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) PT Raised to $74.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCCO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 886,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,949. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,186,000 after buying an additional 2,436,727 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $93,254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

