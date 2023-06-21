Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.94.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Down 64.1 %

Shares of SDE traded down C$9.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,691. The firm has a market cap of C$922.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.60. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.38.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.