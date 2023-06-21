SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 4.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 27,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIA opened at $340.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

