SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,779 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.9% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.49% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $290,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,916. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

