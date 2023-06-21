SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,499 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

SPLG traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 753,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

