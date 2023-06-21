SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. 302,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,912. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

