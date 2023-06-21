Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 1.4 %

SAVE stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

