Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PM opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

