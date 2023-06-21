Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after buying an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

