Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $461,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Centene were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Centene by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 566,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 101,886 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Centene by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 56.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.