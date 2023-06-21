Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.