Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

