Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 2,500 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 2.0 %

APLE opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

