Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 31,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

NYSE:MAA opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

