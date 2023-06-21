Spotify Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of 107% compared to the typical volume of 9,173 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Spotify Technology stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,364. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $160.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

