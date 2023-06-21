Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0210 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $80.98 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00014250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,723.67 or 0.99967413 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0203005 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $954,086.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.