Status Trading Up 5.9% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Status has a total market cap of $83.82 million and $2.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013963 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,073.04 or 1.00018789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0211743 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,454,465.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

