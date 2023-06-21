Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.68 million.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 1,844,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

