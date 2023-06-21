Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.4 %

STRL opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

STRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

