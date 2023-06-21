Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $15.73 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,551 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after buying an additional 5,575,010 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,811,000 after buying an additional 890,163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,712,000 after buying an additional 659,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 7,331,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

