Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 1,529,752 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

