StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.